Roar-some new exhibition comes to The Novium Museum in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings’ showcases how even the largest dinosaurs started life as eggs and tiny hatchlings.

Visitors can discover the secrets of dinosaur eggs and babies with amazing dinosaur specimens from around the world. The exhibition will follow iconic dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Diplodocus on their perilous journey from egg to adult. Skeletons, authentic models, and stunning artworks will bring the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will also showcase dinosaur fossils from the local area including Iguanodon and Horshamasaurus kindly loaned from Brighton and Hove Museums and Horsham Museum.

Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings will open on Saturday 11 May at The Novium Museum

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: ‘We usually think of dinosaurs as huge and ferocious monsters, but they all started life as eggs and babies. We’re really excited to host this exhibition which shows a softer side to some of the most fearsome prehistoric predators. It’s sure to be a hit with visitors of all ages!”

To coincide with the exhibition, the museum will be offering a new workshop, ‘Hungry Hatchlings’, and a dinosaur loan box for schools. This workshop will explore the life cycle and habitats of dinosaurs and delve into how their skeletons helped them survive and move in their natural habitats. The workshop will take place in the ‘Dinosaurs’ gallery, giving children the chance to see the skeletons and models up close whilst their imaginations will transform them into mini dinosaurs!

The loan box will include a selection of real and replica fossils, looking at animals and habitats during the dinosaur age, as well as the role of a palaeontologist. For more information, visit: www.thenovium.org/schools or email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exhibition will replace the popular Star Wars-themed ‘May The Toys Be With You’, which closes on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of activities, including a very exciting VIP (Very Important Palaeontologists) opening event. As well as the opportunity to be one of the very first visitors to the exhibition, budding palaeontologists can take part in craft activities and get up close and watch a dinosaur show with realistic baby and adult dinosaurs! Tickets for the launch event start from £18 per child.

‘Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings’ opens at The Novium Museum on Saturday 11 May – Saturday 9 November 2024. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for a family of up to 5.