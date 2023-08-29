BREAKING
Robertsbridge pub wins CAMRA Community Pub 2023 Award

A family run, community led, country pub – the Salehurst Halt are thrilled to win CAMRAs Community Pub 2023 award.
By Rachel NicolContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
Salehurst Halt wins CAMRA Community Pub Award 2023

The pub is run by two local families over the past 17 years, with a fresh ever changing seasonal menu, an exceptionally well kept cellar and a beautiful established south facing garden with extensive views over the Rother they are a rare local gem.

The CAMRA Community Award 2023 really highlights how despite these challenging times the importance of pubs in local communities and how valuable they are, essentially use them or lose them especially over the coming winter months.