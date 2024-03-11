Rock choir sings for 12 Hours back to back for Comic Relief!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 9th March, Rock Choir staged a 12-hour singalong challenge for Comic Relief in Haywards Heath at the Handcross Parish Hall. From 8.30am to 8.30pm, over 300 Rock Choir Members arrived throughout the day and sang their hearts out. Led by their passionate and energetic Rock Choir Leaders, the Rockies remained on their feet exuding boundless energy and enthusiasm, with smiles never fading. The collective adrenaline and positivity fuelled everyone, resulting in Rockies singing for much longer than planned!

Through entrance donations, cake sales, and song requests, the event raised over £3000, a remarkable achievement for a single-day event.

Rock Choir Leader Natasha Graimes comments: "We have immense pride in the stamina and generosity displayed by our Rock Choir Members! It was so much fun, so many smile and much laughter. Beautiful and uplifting singing throughout the whole challenge! We can’t wait to do it again for Comic Relief 2025!"

Rock Choir Comic Relief

John Williams, Horsham Morning Rock Choir Member comments: "It was great to sing along and talk with Rockies from so many different choirs. The energy created by our wonderful leaders was so infectious. I was exhausted!!

What a great way to fundraise. Very many thanks to our fantastic leaders!"

Debbie Jarvie, Billingshurst Rock Choir Member comments: "The best way to spend a Saturday. Rock Choir Singalong raising money for Comic Relief. Such a wonderful atmosphere created by our hard-working choir leaders from across the South. Always a blast singing and laughing with our Rock Choir buddies."

Carole Watton, Billingshurst Rock Choir Member comments: "Fab afternoon spent at the comic relief singathon, with lots of happy Rock Choir Members singing, and dancing with so much energy. The leaders were fantastic creating such a great atmosphere.

Rock Choir 12 Hour Singalong for Comic Relief

Such a feel-good day."

Rock Choir along with its Creator Caroline Redman Lusher, have worked tirelessly for over a decade to fundraise for Comic Relief galvanising the entire Rock Choir Membership year after year to come together both nationally and regionally as a community to put on fundraising events, activities and performances in aid of the charity.

Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with over 30,000 Members from all over the UK. The entire membership will be pulling out all the stops to fundraise for Comic Relief in 2024.

Rock Choir Members will be participating in numerous fundraising activities this week for Comic Relief. These range from surprise singing flash mobs, 12 hr sing a thons, bake sales, comedy fundraising videos, singing in the sea, singing mountain hikes, concerts, singing hula hoop sessions, Kazoo Choir and much more!

In addition, a national fundraising video aimed at the Comic Relief brief ‘Do Something Funny for Money’ theme, has just been released on Rock Choir’s social media channels, broadcast with fundraising links to donate to the charity. It features celebrity hairdressers Nick and Royston, best known for clients such as Elton John. The pair have flown across the world to tend the tresses of the rich and famous, dined with A-listers at the glitziest of restaurants, and their regular TV appearances made them celebrities in their own right. The pair gate-crash a Midlands Rock Choir rehearsal and end up having a party with the Rock Choir Members. Full of comedy moments and mishaps, it’s a highly entertaining watch! Providing lots of giggles, whilst raising much needed funds. Watch the video here - https://youtu.be/defC0UldM7Y?feature=shared

Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, comments: “We are truly humbled by the incredible things our generous supporters do to fundraise for Red Nose Day. It's wonderful to see so many people come together to make a difference and have some fun along the way. We love hearing about what people are up to around the country”

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator of Rock Choir, comments: “It’s been a joy and a privilege to support Comic Relief for over a decade. We are proud to be an official fundraising partner. Each year we come up with exciting and innovative events to fundraise for this amazing charity. We bring joy into every community whenever we perform and especially when we do exciting events for Comic Relief! Whether we organise a flash mob or go singing into the sea, each event we do is guaranteed to put a smile on people’s faces! I’m always so proud of everyone who is part of Rock Choir, we pull together each year to fundraise and together we have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Comic Relief over the years, changing lives for the better.”