Rock on! Retirement residents star in Brighton-based punk band’s latest music video

Retirement residents at Danny Sheldon House in Brighton recently welcomed a Brighton-based punk band, The Barstool Preachers, to record their latest music video in the communal lounge in their building.

Residents at at Danny Sheldon House star in the video to 'Doorstep'

When Brighton-based punk band, The Bar Stool Preachers, were looking for a location to shoot their latest music video, retirement residents at Danny Sheldon House opened the doors to their communal lounge.

As well as providing the backdrop for the video for new release, Doorstep, a number of residents volunteered to star in the video, showing the power of music in breaking down age barriers.

The FirstPort-managed development, which caters for those retirees wishing to live independently, became the set for the band’s recent filming day, with residents donning feather boas and sunglasses, as well as learning some moves to dance along to the new track.

Ben White, FirstPort Development Manager at Danny Sheldon House, said: “Our residents were so excited to take part in the video, and it was great to see them entering into the spirit of things. I was invited to join in and what fun it was! We've never been involved in something like this before and we quickly got the idea of moving in time to the rhythm - there were big smiles all round.”

Ben’s enthusiasm was also echoed by his residents, with Ann Taylor, commenting: ‘Once the filming started, I dutifully donned a feather boa and joined in. It was a lot of fun, very silly, could almost say ‘childish’, and we - in our second or third childhoods - participated with suitable enthusiasm!”

