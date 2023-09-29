Rogate CE Primary School bakes for Macmillan!

The children from Red Kites class at Rogate school held a cake sale this morning (29th September) to support the Macmillan Big Coffee Morning.

Red Kites class

Cancer has touched the lives of many children in the school and we really wanted to support this great cause.

The children brought in a whole selection of wonderful cakes, many of which they had baked themselves, and sold them to their friends at playtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it was our open morning, some of the cakes were also enjoyed by current and potential new parents.

Our sale in action

The cake sale continued at home time when Red Kites also sold cakes to their parents and younger siblings.