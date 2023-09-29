BREAKING
Rogate CE Primary School bakes for Macmillan!

The children from Red Kites class at Rogate school held a cake sale this morning (29th September) to support the Macmillan Big Coffee Morning.
By Christine WardContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
Red Kites classRed Kites class
Cancer has touched the lives of many children in the school and we really wanted to support this great cause.

The children brought in a whole selection of wonderful cakes, many of which they had baked themselves, and sold them to their friends at playtime.

As it was our open morning, some of the cakes were also enjoyed by current and potential new parents.

Our sale in actionOur sale in action
The cake sale continued at home time when Red Kites also sold cakes to their parents and younger siblings.

It was a super, fun event involving the whole school and we raised an impressive total of £170.

