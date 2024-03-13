Room for more at Terry’s Place day centre
In a recent announcement, Terry’s Place revealed rare availability on Tuesdays and Thursdays, welcoming new visitors to experience their nurturing environment. A haven for family and friend carers needing a break, as well as individuals seeking social or emotional stimulation, Terry’s Place offers a range of activities designed to enrich lives and foster meaningful connections.
With a dedicated team of experienced professionals and volunteers, Terry’s Place prides itself on its mission to enrich lives, bring people together, and share meaningful experiences.
From engaging social activities to tailored support and advice, Terry’s Place caters to the diverse needs of its visitors. Whether it’s a family member caring for an older relative or individuals seeking companionship and enrichment, Terry’s Place offers a sanctuary where smiles are abundant and hearts are uplifted.
“Our goal is simple,” says Lisa Kail, CEO at Terry’s Place. “We want our visitors to feel happy, content, inspired, refreshed, and nourished – emotionally and physically. Every moment spent here is precious, and we strive to make it count.”
For those interested in learning more about Terry’s Place or booking a visit, further information can be found at www.terrysplace.org or by calling 01243 682060. With limited availability, now is the perfect time to discover the warmth and community that awaits at Terry’s Place in Chichester.