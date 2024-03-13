Room for more at Terry’s Place day centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a recent announcement, Terry’s Place revealed rare availability on Tuesdays and Thursdays, welcoming new visitors to experience their nurturing environment. A haven for family and friend carers needing a break, as well as individuals seeking social or emotional stimulation, Terry’s Place offers a range of activities designed to enrich lives and foster meaningful connections.

With a dedicated team of experienced professionals and volunteers, Terry’s Place prides itself on its mission to enrich lives, bring people together, and share meaningful experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From engaging social activities to tailored support and advice, Terry’s Place caters to the diverse needs of its visitors. Whether it’s a family member caring for an older relative or individuals seeking companionship and enrichment, Terry’s Place offers a sanctuary where smiles are abundant and hearts are uplifted.

Art and craft at Terry's Place

“Our goal is simple,” says Lisa Kail, CEO at Terry’s Place. “We want our visitors to feel happy, content, inspired, refreshed, and nourished – emotionally and physically. Every moment spent here is precious, and we strive to make it count.”