Roots & Rhythm celebration at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Visitors are invited to explore the vibrant world of folk at Weald & Downland Living Museum with Roots & Rhythm, a family-friendly celebration of music, folklore and art on Saturday, August 9 from 10am-8pm.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £15 for children (under-fives go free). Find out more and book at wealddown.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in folk culture’s rich and colourful traditions as the Museum’s grounds transform into a hub of storytelling, live performances, and hands-on workshops.

“Discover an array of folk music on the main stage, from celebrated artists such as Cara Elin, Jon Wilks and the Goblin Band. The Museum will be filled with the sounds of folk with acoustic music performances across the site, including historical music played on traditional instruments. Tap your toes to the folk beats or join Folk Dance Remixed at the main stage, where folk music and street dance collide.

“There will also be interactive workshops throughout the day to learn about local folklore and rituals, from crafting a flower headdress, raw clay seed bomb making, roadside puppet crafts and printmaking demonstrations to hearing local legends and medieval tales from storytellers.

“Stroll across the extensive grounds of the Museum and encounter folklore characters such as the Green Man and Fairy Queen as well as meeting the travelling Museum of Roadside Magic.

“Later in the day, secure your spot on the picturesque Greenways Field to enjoy live music on the main stage including traditional English folk songs from guitarist Jon Wilks and ending with a headline performance from the acclaimed Goblin Band, known for their unique blend of traditional folk and medieval music incorporating various instruments like strings, squeezeboxes, hurdy gurdy, flutes, horns, bells, and whistles.

“Keep refuelled with delicious food and refreshments all day and into the evening, including offerings from on-site food and drink vendors. Alternatively bring your own picnic to enjoy.

“An all-day event brimming with folklore-inspired activities and live entertainment, Roots & Rhythm promises something for every member of the family to enjoy. Let the rhythm guide you through a day of tradition, creativity, and community spirit.”