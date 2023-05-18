Rotary Club of Horsham celebrates 100 years of service

The Rotary Club of Horsham (RCH) celebrated its centenary on 5th May at Cottesmore Hotel Golf and Country Club with a dinner marking 100 years of service to the community of Horsham District.

Around 100 people attended the event, including past and current Rotarians, businesses and charities that have benefited from RCH support. The evening featured dancing, a raffle, an auction, and displays and presentations of the club’s history dating back to its foundation. Local businessman Tim Fifield was a popular master of ceremonies.

The global power of Rotary was highlighted by Rotary District Governor Roger Stent, who spoke about the massive donations being provided to Ukraine through connections with Ukraine Rotary clubs.

“It was a fantastic evening,” said RCH President-elect Andrew Edwards. “It was wonderful to see so many people who have been part of our history in Horsham.”

Jessie Davies, shown with her husband Robert, was one of the first two women to join the Rotary Club of Horsham, in 2005

Edwards said the Rotary Club of Horsham is always evolving to meet the changing needs of the community. For example, as part of the focus on mental health, the club recently started sponsoring counseling for vulnerable children in local schools and then extended that initiative to support Ukrainian children recently relocated to Horsham.

“To remain vibrant, we always need new people with new ideas,” Edwards said. “But we want people to join in, not just sign up. We want them to participate with us in any way that suits their lifestyle. This includes volunteering on a project that interests them, or they can start their own Rotary club with our help.”

The Horsham District gets a lot of credit for the club’s 100 years of service. Thanks to the generosity of people in the community, the Rotary Club of Horsham has contributed millions of pounds to charitable causes since its founding in April 1923.

The next event in the Club’s celebrations is Centenary Funday in Horsham Park on Sunday 9th July. Everyone welcome, entrance is free.

The Rotary Club of Horsham is a group of men and women who work together to help others, both through fundraising for local and international causes and through personal service in the community.

Members also participate in a range of social events such as theatre visits, walks, meals out and informal sports. They have fun and make friends while helping others.