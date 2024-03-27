Rotary on a recruitment drive to serve its community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoff, pictured left being welcomed by club resident Alan Langley, is the latest recruit to a group hoping to expand membership following the closure of sister club, The Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour, after more than 12 years serving its area.

Rotary is an international organisation whose purpose is to bring together like-minded people to provide humanitarian services within the local community. Rotary has come a long way over the years and is no longer a formal organisation open only to businessmen. All are welcome to join and there is little formality, no dress code and no attendance expectations.

Since 2017, the Eastbourne club has raised £60,000 which has been distributed to organisations, all of whom help to improve the lives of local people. Additionally, in its centenary year in 2022, members raised £100,000 to help the homeless. The club’s biggest annual event is Alone at Christmas, where a free lunch and party is provided for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone.

There is a busy social side to the club, too, with members enjoying wine tasting events, tenpin bowling and quiz nights, alongside the newly inaugurated Eastbourne Skittles Championships, held at Saffrons sports club.

"It is disappointing that an area such as Sovereign Harbour no longer has a rotary club on its doorstep,” said membership chair, Chris Dye. “But we have already taken over the role of sponsors and mentors for the RotaKids Club at Haven Junior School and are exploring projects with St Catherine’s College. We are keen to expand that involvement and are currently looking to outreach further into the area. "