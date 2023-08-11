BREAKING
Rotary visitor to St Leonards from the Virgin Islands

St Leonards Rotary Club and the Rotary Club from the Virgin Islands met up at the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Leonards on the 9th August 2023.
By Bryan HunterContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Abbey O'Neal, President elect of the Rotary Club of Tortola British Virgin Islands District1720 and the daughter of premier Ralph T O'Neal OBE and friend of Kim Hollis KC Visited and exchanged flags with the Rotary Club of St Leonard’s on Sea on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

As her father had been a founder member of the Rotary Club of Tortola in 1968, Abbey grew up around Rotary and joined when she was 27 using her professional skills at District level to promote the public image and contribution of Rotary in the Caribbean and beyond.

She has spearheaded and contributed to many of the local projects including CATS sea programme for children between 8-18 to promote sea safety, teaching them to swim, sail and rescue as well as raising considerable funds to establish a blood bank at main Hospital on the main island of Tortola.

Abbey will become President of her local Rotary Club in July 2024 which has over 80 members.

