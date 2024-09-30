Rother DC Housing Company appoints Greymoor Construction for flagship housing project at Battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rother DC Housing Company (RDCHC) has this week, 25th September, announced its appointment of Greymoor Construction for the construction of 200 new houses on its flagship Blackfriars’ site in the heart of Battle, East Sussex.

The announcement marks a major step forward for RDCHC in its ambition to deliver 1,000 high-quality homes within the district of Rother by 2037. This inaugural project on the 16-hectare site at Blackfriars, will bring 200 energy efficient new dwellings to the area through a mix of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom properties.

Kent-based Greymoor has a strong track-record in constructing high-quality, sustainable homes built traditionally across the south-east with most of their projects completed in East Sussex.

Richard Thomas, Chair of the Board, RDCHC, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Greymoor Construction and look forward to embarking on this next exciting phase of the project. RDCHC is committed to recruiting locally wherever we can and Greymoor’s professional team was chosen after a robust and competitive tender process with its good reputation for delivering high quality, community-focused housing projects in Sussex.”

A street scene for Rother DC Housing Company - development at Blackfriars, Battle.

Inspired by local architecture typical of the High Weald, the new homes at Blackfriars will be for local people and will utilise materials such as slate, red brick and clay tiles and will be set within lush and green public open spaces featuring hedgerows and cottage-style borders.

Each home will incorporate its own air source heat pump to meet the new and enhanced Part L Building Regulations ensuring householders can benefit from energy efficient homes which are cheaper to heat and easier to cool. All homes will have an Electric vehicle charging point to support the transition away from diesel and petrol vehicles and their emissions.

Graham Morris, Managing Director of Greymoor Homes, said: “We are proud to have been awarded this exciting contract and look forward to embarking on our new partnership with Rother DC Housing Company. In the coming months we will be getting to know the project team, local people and businesses as we prepare to get spades in the ground.”

Greymoor Construction expects to start preliminary works on site in a matter of months with completion of the first homesscheduled at the end of 2025 and the final homes completing in 2027. RDCHC are committed to increasing the availability of affordable homes, ensuring local people have access to quality housing at a reasonable cost. It remains a key aim to partner with an established Housing Association to deliver both Affordable Rented homes and Shared Ownership, part rent, part buy homes on the site.