Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Round Britain kayak challenge to take in the Sussex coast

An experienced kayaker from Somerset who has represented GB, Dougal Glaisher, is embarking on a challenge of a lifetime, a solo and unsupported circumnavigation of the UK in world record time.
By Dougal GlaisherContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Dougal Glaisher Kayaks Round GB in record attemptDougal Glaisher Kayaks Round GB in record attempt
Dougal Glaisher Kayaks Round GB in record attempt

The adventure made all the more difficult as Dougal is attempting the feat whilst managing his Type 1 diabetes.

Dougal set off from Aldeburgh, Suffok on Friday 2 June at 4.45am. He aims to beat the 67 day record set back by Isle of Man kayaker, Joe Leach in 2012.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was diagnosed with this serious form of diabetes three years ago and is hoping his efforts will raise as much as possible for the charity, Action4Diabetes, which helps young people with the condition in South East Asia, where lack of medical support can sometimes be fatal.

Most Popular

On the 2,000 mile voyage, which takes in the Sussex coast, Dougal will face typically unpredictable weather around the UK - strong tides, cold waters, exposed coastline – and will have to navigate some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, all while managing his insulin and food intake to control his blood sugar levels. He will also carry everything he needs to complete the challenge unsupported, including a tent, gas cooker and his medicine.

Dougal recognises the scale of the challenge but is determined to succeed.

“I am coming to terms with my diabetes and want to show that it needn’t get in the way of a full and active life. I know this adventure will be really tough , but I’m choosing to do it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know how difficult it is for children with this condition, who can’t get the right treatment – that’s real suffering. Knowing that I’m helping them will keep me paddling. I may have a disability, but with the right mindset, I can overcome anything.”

Visit dougalsepicadventure.com

Related topics:BritainSomersetSussex