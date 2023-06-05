Round Britain kayak challenge to take in the Sussex coast

An experienced kayaker from Somerset who has represented GB, Dougal Glaisher, is embarking on a challenge of a lifetime, a solo and unsupported circumnavigation of the UK in world record time.

Dougal Glaisher Kayaks Round GB in record attempt

The adventure made all the more difficult as Dougal is attempting the feat whilst managing his Type 1 diabetes.

Dougal set off from Aldeburgh, Suffok on Friday 2 June at 4.45am. He aims to beat the 67 day record set back by Isle of Man kayaker, Joe Leach in 2012.

He was diagnosed with this serious form of diabetes three years ago and is hoping his efforts will raise as much as possible for the charity, Action4Diabetes, which helps young people with the condition in South East Asia, where lack of medical support can sometimes be fatal.

On the 2,000 mile voyage, which takes in the Sussex coast, Dougal will face typically unpredictable weather around the UK - strong tides, cold waters, exposed coastline – and will have to navigate some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, all while managing his insulin and food intake to control his blood sugar levels. He will also carry everything he needs to complete the challenge unsupported, including a tent, gas cooker and his medicine.

Dougal recognises the scale of the challenge but is determined to succeed.

“I am coming to terms with my diabetes and want to show that it needn’t get in the way of a full and active life. I know this adventure will be really tough , but I’m choosing to do it.

