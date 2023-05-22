Round of a-paws for Goodwoof as canine event wraps up for 2023

Goodwoof 2023.

Taking place on 20 and 21 May, the gates to The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate opened to visitors and their four-legged friends over two sunshine and fun-filled days. Packed full of activities, famous faces and plenty of surprises, Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare had something for everyone.

With Snoopy overseeing the action from the heart of Goodwoof, the event featured breathtaking Barkour stunts, rapid Flyball relays, world-class demonstrations from renowned trainers as well as brilliant Barkitecture kennel designs – a true celebration of all things dog and of course, poodle!

Oodles of poodlesOpening the weekend, alongside the magnificent military marching band, The Duke of Richmond and over 300 poodles proudly ventured from the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House down to The Kennels. With everything from the standard poodle through to miniature and even teacup poodles, the breed was well and truly celebrated in all shapes, sizes and colours as the poodle reflects the Duke of Richmond’s fond memories of his grandmother’s black standard poodle, Bruno.

Competing in the fastest dog at Goodwoof.

Barkitecture presented by MastercardOn display throughout the weekend, Barkitecture presented by Mastercard, certainly proved a firm favourite amongst visitors and their beloved dogs. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘A Companion Piece - Dogs at Work’ and Foster + Partners won the competition with ‘Barc’ judged by Kevin McCloud, Bill Bailey and Stephen Bayley. Sebastian Conran & Partners came second with ‘Bowowhaus’ and Hall + Bednarczyk Architects came third with ‘Wig Wag’.

The unique array of kennels were designed by internationally-renowned architects such as Coffey Architects and Sebastian Conran of Conran & Partners in collaboration with Beta Design. With a spectacular 13 kennels going under the hammer on Sunday at the Bonhams Auction, the impressive structures designed to be the perfect retreat for the ‘office dog’ saw a total of £26,150 raised for our event charity, Pets As Therapy.

The one-of-a-kind, illustrated Babboe bike, courtesy of James Middleton and Oscar-winning author and illustrator, Charlie Mackesy creator of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse also went under the hammer at the Bonhams Auction.

Our Junior Barkitecture Competition was won by Florence Dale, aged nine, who designed ‘Teddy’s Cosy Reading Corner’ kennel for her dog Teddy. Florence met Kevin McCloud who selected her winning design from nearly 200 entries.

Kevin McCloud and Bill Bailey during the Barkitecture judging at Goodwoof.

Ministry of Hound: raising the ‘woof’Party animals – human and hound alike – hit the dance floor at our new dog disco, Ministry of Hound. Transforming the Action Sports arena, DJ Fat Tony and Colin Francis joined us across the weekend, with the playlist providing the perfect backdrop to the event. Professional dancer and former Love Island contestant, Curtis Pritchard got his boogie on, showing you how to groove with your pooch to some of the Ministry of Sound’s most well-known tracks.

Literary Corner: pawing over a good bookLiterary Corner provided a shady spot to relax and listen to tales from a stellar line up of authors and artists – including British author and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy, TV presenter Clare Balding, musician and comedian Bill Bailey and British poet Murray Lachlan Young – sharing dog-inspired tales.

Health & wellbeing: happy and healthy houndsOver at the Wellness Stage presented by MARS Petcare, TV Vet Dr Scott Miller hosted a wealth of experts giving talks and demonstrations on everything from choosing the perfect breed with Dr Bolu Eso, first aid for dogs with Rosie Brandreth, dog grooming with Caroline Donoghue and Puppy School with Steve Mann. With a selection of panel Q&As, our experts shared their knowledge of all things canine.

On the other side of the event, chilled canines relaxed in the calm oasis of The Studio presented by Randox, a place for Doga (for both hound and human), physio, reiki and blissful sound bathing allowing visitors to take a breather.

Balls of fun in Pet Plan at Goodwoof.

Around the eventEnergetic four-legged friends enjoyed playful poolside fun in Fido’s Lido presented by Leaps and Bounds, explored our new off-lead area, sniffed out the competition for the Fastest Dog presented by DHL and old dogs were taught new tricks in the Have-a-Go arena, while camera-ready canines were able to strike a pose at Bentley’s Pup-arazzi activation raising money for Pets As Therapy.

Showcasing the unique bond between dog and owner, Chien Charmant - the concours d’elegance for the dog world - celebrated the special charisma that certain dogs and their owners exude.

Amongst the action, the pianist at the Taittinger Champagne Bar created a tranquil setting as visitors enjoyed the glorious sunshine with a glass of bubbly and Zak Abel took to the piano to play a selection of chilled tunes. New to Goodwoof this year, Fortnum & Mason, provided the perfect spot for stylish picnickers to tuck into a spectacular summer-themed hamper, whilst enjoying the action-packed backdrop of gun and sheepdog demonstrations.

Tickets for next year’s event have been unleashed - get your paws on them at Goodwood.com

Charlie Mackesy in Literay Corner at Goodwoof.