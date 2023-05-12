Rousing procession in celebration of the Coronation and Arundel's volunteers

A rousing community procession was at the heart of joint celebrations in Arundel for the Coronation of King Charles III and The Big Help Out, to recognise the town's fantastic community volunteers.

Arundel's Town Crier leads the Coronation Community Procession through the streets of Arundel

The Coronation Community Procession on Sunday May 7 was led by the Town Crier, the Macebearer – in the traditional role of protecting the Mayor – the Town Clerk and Councillors – all wearing the magnificent robes made for Queen Victoria’s visit in 1846.

Processing with them to the rousing sound of The Band of TS Implacable NTC were Canon David Twinley from St Nicholas Arundel, Deacon David Clifton from Arundel Cathedral and Pastor Jim Braddock from Arundel Baptist Church, Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from 1st Arundel Scouts and Arundel Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, the Royal British Legion, Arundel Museum volunteers and ‘Team Arundel’, a joint venture in 2022 from the Council and Arundel Festival of the Arts to officially recognise the team of fantastic volunteers who support all manner of projects and events in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commemorative service brought together the town’s three churches to mark this historic occasion. The Town Crier delivered the Coronation Proclamation and two young Brownies read a poem to celebrate the work of our wonderful volunteers, very much in keeping with the King’s wish that the Coronation celebrations will create a legacy of volunteering.

The Band of TS Implacable Nautical Training Corps

Afterwards in Jubilee Gardens, residents and visitors continued the celebrations by enjoying uplifting and toe-tapping music played by The Phoenix Big Band. The Town Council were proud to support the work of the charity My Sisters’ House as well as fundraise for this year’s Arundel Festival,

On Monday 8 May, the Council continued with the work begun with The Queen’s Green Canopy by dedicating the three rowan trees planted by volunteer tree wardens, residents came together to host Big Coronation Lunches over the weekend and a The Big Help Out Coronation Community Morning helped to connect potential new volunteers with organisations needing help with the many volunteer-led projects in our town.

Photography by Charlie Waring

Arundel Rainbows, Brownies, Guides reach the Town Square

The Mayor of Arundel, Town Crier and Canon David Twinley lead the crowd in Three Cheers for His Majesty

'Team Arundel' volunteers