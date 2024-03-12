Rowing club boost as members prepare for summer sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Rowing Club now has 60 members, its largest compliment for many years. And chairman Gary Hammond says the raised profile, courtesy of The Beacon, has played a part in this.

“The exposure we had from The Gather unit last summer and the local press coverage was fantastic, Gary said. “It certainly helped remind people of the health benefits of rowing and the camaraderie of joining the rowing club. My thanks to The Beacon.”

As the evenings get lighter and the clocks go forward to herald the start of summertime, club members are looking forward to taking to the seas and competing in some of the 10 regattas around the south coast.

“We’ve got through the cold and wet winter months and we are all looking forward to brighter skies and warmer seas,” Gary explained. “Our members are excited about taking the boats out and - for some - competing against other clubs in the regattas.”

Coastal and Offshore rowing are growing rapidly in popularity with the latter, where rowers head further out to sea, under consideration for inclusion at the 2028 Olympic games.

“Racing is not for everybody, and some of our members participate mainly for the health benefits. Rowing is a low-impact exercise and offers a full-body work-out,” Gary said.

Mark Powell, The Beacon General Manager, said he was delighted that membership was on the rise and that rowing was growing in popularity.

“The Club has a 165-year history in the town and it is fantastic that so many people have decided to sign-up and join,” Mark said. “The Beacon is delighted to support the Club and we wish members a fantastic summer of rowing.”

If you are thinking of a new sporting pursuit, Eastbourne Rowing Club is holding an open day on Saturday April 20. You are also welcome to pop in when you are next passing the club’s premises on Royal Parade, a 10-minute stroll east of the pier.