Roy Hilton's Giants of Hard Bop offer special night in Eastbourne

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne presents a quintet of top jazzmen for their next gig on the February 26. Roy Hilton's Giants of Hard Bop celebrates some of the greatest musicians from what many consider to be a golden era of jazz – the 1950s and 60s.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Roy Hilton (keys) has huge experience in a variety of musical settings. He went to Leeds College of Music, which was the first university in the country to offer a jazz course and has consistently produced graduates who have gone on to become leading players in the world of jazz.

“Roy has worked in all branches of the music business but his first love remains jazz. He was musical director for stars such as Frankie Vaughan and Lulu, and on top TV shows including The Two Ronnies and Morecombe and Wise. He worked as MD on one-off TV specials starring Eartha Kitt and John Denver, and toured with Bob Hope and Roy Orbison. In the studio he has recorded with Vera Lynn, Acker Bilk and Matt Monro. He has also played with many visiting American jazz musicians including Sonny Stitt, Teddy Edwards, Bobby Shew and Howard Alden, plus many other internationally known musicians. In his own right Roy has recorded an album of the music of Tadd Dameron with Dave Cliff and sax player Geoff Simkins, which gained much critical acclaim, and he has been described as 'the quintessential bebop pianist.' Not surprising then that the musicians in his band are all top UK jazz players who share his love of the bebop era.

“Andy Panayi is no stranger to SPJC regulars as one half of the organising team! Andy is a sax and flute virtuoso with 40-plus years experience at the forefront of British jazz and is a multi-award winner – which is what you'd expect from someone who's played alongside the likes of Freddie Hubbard, John Dankworth and Wynton Marsalis.

“Steve Waterman (trumpet) is one of the top British jazz trumpet players, much in demand both at home and abroad. He began his career while studying at Trinity College Of Music, and since then has worked as a guest, or with his own bands, in a variety of settings on the British, European and international jazz scene. Steve is also a composer, arranger and educator.

“Simon Thorpe (double bass) studied violin, guitar and drums before settling on the bass. He's played with just about everyone on the UK jazz scene, as well as working with such diverse talents as Amy Winehouse and Rick Astley. He runs the hugely successful swing band Jivin' Miss Daisy as well as writing music for theatre, jazz ensembles, BBC TV and a BAFTA award winning short film Wedding Espresso.

“Bobby Worth (drums) completes the line-up. Bobby started playing aged 11, and at 17 became the first drummer for the newly-formed National Youth Jazz Orchestra. He has much experience of playing in big bands, including the BBC Radio Orchestra, and has featured on countless recordings alongside many leading names of the British jazz scene, as well as backing several visiting American artistes.

“The Giants of Hard Bop band will feature music by legends such as Horace Silver, Lee Morgan, Art Blakey, Cannonball Adderley, Hank Mobley and Thelonius Monk – hard driving, classic bebop tunes performed by five current giants of the UK jazz world.

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, only available on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside, Annette promises.