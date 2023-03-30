Royal Air Force personnel representing Sussex in Team UK at this year's Invictus Games

The Royal British Legion has unveiled Team UK for the 2023 Invictus Games. The participants, all wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans, will represent the UK at the Games in Düsseldorf in September. There are 59 team members, including Stacey Denyer, originally from Worthing.

Team UK competitor, RAF serving personnel Stacey Denyer, will be competing in this year's Invictus Games

The Invictus Games, established in 2014, provides an opportunity for those who have suffered illness or injury during or as a result of their service to compete in a sporting environment as part of their recovery journey. The RBL has been involved in Team UK since 2016, when it started supporting the friends and families of participants on their journey to the Games. This is the first year the charity is taking responsibility for delivering the whole team, participants included, to the Games alongside its partners, the MOD.

The Royal British Legion’s Executive Director Services, Antony Baines, said: “The RBL is very proud to support Team UK as they head to the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The camaraderie and confidence that sport provides plays an important role in recovery, and we understand that everyone's journey is unique to them, and the RBL are here to help.”

The first Invictus Games was held in London and it has subsequently been held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney and The Hague. Working in partnership with the MOD, the Royal British Legion is committed to funding and facilitating Team UK’s attendance at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 and Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

Access to adaptive sports and the opportunity to participate in the Invictus Games is just one way the RBL supports the wounded, injured and sick community.

Adventurous training and theatre and art programmes are also offered to assist each individual on their recovery journey.

One such individual is Royal Air Force personnel, Stacey Denyer.

Stacey Denyer is currently serving in the RAF as a Flight Sergeant, and will be leaving the forces in June 2023, marking 19 years of service.

Stacey suffers with multiple sclerosis and osteoarthritis, affecting her both in her personal life and her service. She first got into powerlifting in 2015 where she would compete at RAF competitions, squatting 100kg, but since her knees gave way, she now struggles to squat to pick something off the floor.

Stacey was inspired to take part in the Invictus Games because she wants to know what she can achieve before her body gives way further. She hopes that it’ll never happen, but she wants to be physically active while she still can. She’s additionally hugely proud to be representing her country as part of Team UK.

Stacey loved the Invictus pre-selection camps, saying: “Since the training camps, I’ve found something to focus on again, and I’ve got back into powerlifting too. Seeing as I can’t squat anymore, I’ve found a new love for weights in the form of bench-pressing. It’s not something I thought I’d ever compete in, but I’ve really got my motivation back again.”