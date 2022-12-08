Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in Bexhill raises more than £27,000

As Chairman of the Royal British Legion Bexhill branch I am very proud to announce that we raised the amazing sum of £27,332.20 this year. I would like to thank the Veterans, the Army Cadet Force, Ninfield Scouts, 9th Bexhill Scouts and 1st Sidley Brownies for the collecting they undertook. Thanks also go to the shops who had boxes, the people who gave up their time to deliver boxes, everyone who stood collecting and anyone else who helped.We could not do it without the help of these willing people and I would like them to know how much their efforts are appreciated.