Royal British Legion service to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War ceasefire

In order to recognise the ceasefire’s 70th anniversary and to remember those involved in the conflict, the Little Common Branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a Commemoration service in St Marks Church Little Common on Sunday July 23 at 5:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome, you do not need to be a Branch member to attend. We have a special guest speaker who will provide reflections of those times.

The war saw heavy casualties on all sides; British casualties were 1,078 killed in action, 2,674 wounded and 1,060 missing or taken prisoner. Many of these young men were conscripts carrying out their National Service, still in their teenage years. They were sent out with basic training and no combat experience to face unimaginable horrors, and received the minimum of support upon their return home.

The true casualty figures for the North and South Koreans and Chinese will never be known. It is estimated that some 46,000 South Korean soldiers were killed and over 100,000 wounded. Horrifically, over 10% of the civilian population were also casualties.

Ernie Eldridge, National Service in Korea when he was 19 years old.

Following the service, there will be refreshments in the form of a buffet together with tea and coffee in the Church Hall. Please do join us, if you are able, it would be so moving for the veterans to see a good attendance.

Car Park entrance in Green Lane, off Little Common Rd Bexhill TN39 4PT