Royal Horticultural Society grant awarded for greening Arundel
AGA President, Christine Fowler said: "Arundel Gardens Association is delighted to be part of the Greening Arundel initiative and to help make a difference to the appearance of the town. This fulfils a long held wish of local residents, who took part in the 2019 Love Arundel survey, and wanted to see more flowers in Arundel town centre.”
Although only in its first year, Greening Arundel has already made its mark. The 30-strong Green Team has devoted over 500 volunteer hours to transforming the pathway at Arundel Station and creating an attractive herb garden at the town quayside. Most recently, former cattle troughs filled with herbs and edible flowers have been placed around the town centre. Local businesses - including Juniper café, the Edible Sandwich, the Tonsorial Parlor and Fauna Brewery - have joined Arundel Museum in rolling up their sleeves to help.
On receiving news of the grant, Councillor Carole Beaty, commented, “We congratulate all those organisations that have come together to work in partnership through Greening Arundel. An initial grant from Arundel Town Council and a donation from the AGA, together with in-kind donations from Stubbs Copse Woodyard and the Arundel Arboretum, got the ball rolling. The RHS grant will ensure that Greening Arundel goes from strength to strength.”
The Group is currently developing a strategy aimed at reducing environmental harm, whilst nurturing biodiversity and extending wildlife havens. Sustainability is a major objective. “The timing of the grant could not be better”, said Greening Arundel Chair, Katrina Murray, “the RHS grant will go a long way to helping us achieve our objectives and to make Arundel a greener and more attractive place to live, work and visit.”