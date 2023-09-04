Royal Horticultural Society grant awarded for greening Arundel

The Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Connected Communities Network Development Grant has been awarded to Arundel Gardens Association (AGA) to support the work of Greening Arundel – a newly-formed alliance of local organisations involved in greening initiatives.

AGA President, Christine Fowler said: "Arundel Gardens Association is delighted to be part of the Greening Arundel initiative and to help make a difference to the appearance of the town. This fulfils a long held wish of local residents, who took part in the 2019 Love Arundel survey, and wanted to see more flowers in Arundel town centre.”

Although only in its first year, Greening Arundel has already made its mark. The 30-strong Green Team has devoted over 500 volunteer hours to transforming the pathway at Arundel Station and creating an attractive herb garden at the town quayside. Most recently, former cattle troughs filled with herbs and edible flowers have been placed around the town centre. Local businesses - including Juniper café, the Edible Sandwich, the Tonsorial Parlor and Fauna Brewery - have joined Arundel Museum in rolling up their sleeves to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On receiving news of the grant, Councillor Carole Beaty, commented, “We congratulate all those organisations that have come together to work in partnership through Greening Arundel. An initial grant from Arundel Town Council and a donation from the AGA, together with in-kind donations from Stubbs Copse Woodyard and the Arundel Arboretum, got the ball rolling. The RHS grant will ensure that Greening Arundel goes from strength to strength.”

Green Team in action at Arundel train station path