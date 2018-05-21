Royal wedding celebrations are crowning glory at The Luxford

Guests at the The Luxford Restaurant, Civic Centre Uckfield, were treated to a royal wedding celebration lunch.

To mark the day visitors watched the events, held on Saturday May 19, on a 60 inch television while enjoying a glass of prosecco and two or three course lunch.

The restaurant was decked out in union flag bunting with a picture of the happy couple in pride of place above the bar.

Tables were decorated specially for the day to ensure a party atmosphere.

The 21 guests who attended enjoyed a varied menu including options of a braised lamb shank or vegetable wellington.