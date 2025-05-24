Rude Mechanical Theatre Company founder steps back

As he steps back from running the company, Pete Talbot looks back with huge pride on his 27 years with Eastbourne’s Rude Mechanical Theatre Company.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His son Rowan took over as artistic director from company founder Pete late last year.

This summer, as ever, they will be hitting the road, performing in villages and community venues across East and West Sussex including Friston, West Chiltington, Hartfield, Hastings, Duncton, Rushlake Green, East Dean, Plumpton Green, Lewes, Handcross, Winchelsea, Alfriston, Waldron, Arlington and Eastbourne (tour details at www.therudes.co.uk).

But it will no longer be Pete running the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is strange!” Pete says. “Anybody will tell you that retiring is strange. And really it happened because our contract on our office and studio runs out next year when I will be 76. If I had renewed for another three years, I would be 79 and I started thinking do I really want to be doing this when I'm 79. I'm about to be 76 and I've got other things that I want to do and once I started thinking about it, I knew that it was the right decision. I decided I wanted to step back. I gave Rowan quite a lot of notice to give him a chance to really think about whether he wanted to take over but I do think he was always going to. He has given up so much of his time to the company. As an actor you either get work by creating your own company or getting into a network of companies that you work with on a regular basis. Rowan had worked with a lot of companies but over the years he has worked more and more with us. So I think really it was quite clear that he was going to take over once I was out the way! But I do still come into the office on a Monday morning for couple hours just to help with the books.”

As he looks back on it all now, Pete reflects: “I think there are two sides to it really. There's no doubt in my mind that it was the right thing to do when we created this company. We have created a great deal of joy for lots of people over the years. We get between 5,000 and 7,000 people every year coming to our shows, and lots of those people come back year after year after year. The same people keep coming back and I think it follows from that that we must be getting something right. I'm very proud of that. I'm pleased that we have been able to achieve all the things that we have achieved and I have no regrets whatsoever about giving up teaching to go into the theatre and to make this work. I look back on it all with pride.

“But there is another side to it. In committing ourselves to rural touring, the point is that we are not working with theatres. We are working with ordinary people and communities and that's what we believed was the right thing to do right from the start. It also made it more financially viable because we were not having to split our proceeds from the show with a theatre. And I think that's why we have survived for 27 years. We are in control of the purse strings and not having to do a 40-60 split. But the negative side to that is the fact that we are still not that well known. And in a way I do feel sad that we are not better known. Having made that decision to work with rural touring, the national press don't know who we are but we made that decision and it was the right decision.”

The company managed to survive the pandemic and come back quickly afterwards, partly because of the timing of the pandemic, breaking in March. Had it been later in the year, it would have been much more expensive for the company which would have been much more committed in terms of work contracts.

“And then we were able to recover very quickly after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big thing right at the very start of it all was that we had to go through parish councils but once we'd won the hearts of people then it became much easier and I think over the years it really hasn't been that difficult to run the company. We have never lacked an audience and we're constantly turning down requests to do shows because there just aren't enough weeks in the summer. That part hasn't been a problem at all but obviously we have to have the money and we have to earn the money. We try to make our prices as reasonable as we can and we try to get people in. But I'm really proud of it and I'm not the kind of person that is easily satisfied. I'm never satisfied with my own work. I'm always terrified when I'm writing a play for us to do that it's not going to work and people aren't going to like it but then when you've done it, you've got to do it again. But yes, I do feel proud of the company.”