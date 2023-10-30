The Bishop of Horsham has consecrated an extension to the Churchyard in Rudgwick providing space for decades to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In glorious sunshine the Parish of Rudgwick recently celebrated the provision of further burial space as The Right Reverend Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham, extended the effects of consecration to the new graveyard at Holy Trinity Church Rudgwick. Like many churchyards across the county, Holy Trinity has been running out of space. The land, formerly used for agriculture, was generously donated by Mr John Bailey and will serve the village's needs for at least the next 100 years. The consecration took place on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

In a service attended by over 70 parishioners, local councillors and others from the community Bishop Ruth spoke of the pain of bereavement and the sure and certain hope Christians have of resurrection. The service started in the Church with the Vicar, Reverend Martin King, presenting the petition for Consecration of the additional burial ground to Bishop Ruth, with the words “Bishop, we ask you to consecrate this ground for the burial of our people.” The Churchwardens, Mrs Hannah Keanie and Mrs Louise Smith, carrying their staves of office then led the Bishop, followed by the congregation, in a procession to the new churchyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bishop then proceeded around the boundary of the land to each corner of the ground making the sign of the cross on the ground with her staff, thereby consecrating the land and setting it apart for Christian burial.

The Bishop of Horsham with the Vicar and Wardens outside Rudgwick Church

The Bishop then prayed “By virtue of my authority in the Church of God I do now consecrate and set apart from all profane and common use, this ground, to be a resting place of the dead until the glorious resurrection in the last day; in the name of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.” The Instrument of Consecration was then signed by the Bishop.