Run-away success for popular Hailsham Active Run

Hailsham town centte was filled with people on Sunday [19 May], as 770 people laced up their running shoes and took to the streets for the second Hailsham Active Run, a community-focused event which welcomed people participating in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Town Council, which provided funding for the event, partnered with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to promote the event - of which the public turned up in their droves to support to runners on the day. Town councillors Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls took on the roles again this year as Project Lead and Inclusivity Lead respectively.

Commencing in Hailsham High Street in the morning, the route followed along through Bell Banks Road, Station Road, Old Swan Lane, Mill Road, Archery Walk, St Mary’s Avenue and Marshfoot Lane, before finishing back on the High Street in the early afternoon.

Prizes were given for the top three runners for each of the main races and the winners of each race.

Hailsham Active Run 2024

Whilst the main sponsor of the run was Hailsham Town Council, sponsorship was also raised from businesses in the community, funds of which went towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors included Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive race), Crown Wealth Management (3K race) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K race).

Additionally, Stevens & Carter had sponsored the inflatable start and finish line, and Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings offered a water station for run participants. Thanks also go to Michelle Barker from Hailsham United Football Club for the recruitment of around 60 marshals for the event.

"We are delighted to have co-organised the event and contributed to its resounding success, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said Cllr Mary Laxton. "Of course, this was a prestigious event that brought in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn also benefited our local economy and town centre trade on the day, which was an added bonus."

Cllr Laxton added: "The success of the event further demonstrates our objectives to help make Hailsham fully inclusive as a community and it was pleasing to see residents with any form of disability or special need participating in the 1-mile inclusive run especially."

