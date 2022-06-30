HM Coastguard said it sent an RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard Rescue team from Littlehampton after receiving a report of a twin-masted yacht aground on Rustington beach on Wednesday (June 29).

A spokesperson added: “The lifeboat got the vessel off the beach and towed it into Littlehampton Harbour where it was met by the Coastguard rescue team.”

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station said it was tasked at 11.40pm to ‘assist with the refloat of the yacht’, which washed ashore in the early afternoon.

A volunteer crew towed the yacht to the safety of Littlehampton Harbour. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Our volunteer crew towed the yacht to the safety of Littlehampton Harbour, where it was safely moored at 1.25am,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

All persons on board the boat were accounted for and unharmed.

