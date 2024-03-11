Rustington Gardens Competition - 2024 categories announced

Although it feels like we all have been living in wellies for the past six months it is now time to get them poised and put your gardening style thinking caps on as the categories for this year's Rustington Gardens Competition are announced.
By Rosie CostanContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
The Parish Council would like to encourage you to start thinking about your planting plans now so that you can nominate either yourself, your neighbours, or any members of the Rustington Community for the Competition. There are six categories with cash prizes, and/or trophies and shields awarded to the winner and runner-up in each category.

The Categories are as follows:

Window Boxes, Balconies, Patio Tubs etc (Residential) - Winner £50.00

The 2023 Front Garden Winner in Glenville Road, RustingtonThe 2023 Front Garden Winner in Glenville Road, Rustington
Window Boxes, Balconies, Patio Tubs etc (Commercial) - Winner £50.00

Front Gardens of any Size - including Paved Garden with Patio Tubs (Residential) - Winner £100.00

Front Gardens of any Size (Commercial) - Winner £50.00

Schools' Competition - Winner £50.00

Community Gardens - Winner £50.00

As the saying goes... You've got to be in it to Win It!

For further details please visit rustingtonpc.org or telephone the Parish Council on 01903 786420 or email: [email protected]