Rustington gets ready for another rumble!

American Rumble wrestling is returning to Rustington, scene of a sell-out event earlier in the year.

The show, in the Woodlands Centre at the Village Memorial Hall on Sunday (November 12), will feature a battle royal involving ten or more wrestlers, with the last man standing being declared the winner after all the other contestants have been thrown out of the ring over the top rope.

The action-packed five-bout card, presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, will also include a huge six-man tag-team clash and the semi-finals and final of a one-night knockout tournament.

Heading the line-up will be the giant “Mighty Oak” James Kenna, while among his rivals will be new Worthing heavyweight brawler Anthony Storm, who has recently returned to British rings after a spell in America at the famed Santino brothers base in Los Angeles, and one of the most colourful personalities in the grappling game, the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh.

Rumble star: "The Prince of Mumbai"

Also among the stars in action will be local cult hero David Lovejoy, who won the coveted Ian Dowland Trophy on his latest outing at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre, PWF champion and fan favourite Barry Cooper and fast-rising star Cameron, who recently defeated Cooper in a non-title bout.