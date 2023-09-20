Rustington Parish Council 2023 annual civic thanksgiving service and community awards’ reception

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests included Councillor Mrs Alison Cooper, Chairman of the Arun District Council, and a number of other Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Councillors from Angmering, Bognor Regis, East Preston, Kingston, Littlehampton, Rustington, West Sussex County Council and the Arun District Council.

The service was conducted by The Reverend Rosemarie Clarke, with the assistance of Brigette Alexander.

Following the service, the now well-established Community Awards’ Reception was held at The Woodlands Centre, where presentations were made to various members of the community, for outstanding floral displays in both private front gardens and business premises.

Vice-Chairman, Councillor Jamie Bennett, presenting the 2023 Parishoners' Awards

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the presentation of both the Individual and Group Parishioners' Awards.

The Individual Parishioners' Award was posthumously awarded to Fred Spanton, in recognition of his outstanding dedication and commitment to the Rustington-in-Bloom Committee and the Rustington Horticultural Association for the benefit of the community of Rustington.

The Group Award was presented to St Peter and St Paul’s Pantry, in recognition of its caring commitment, dedication and service to the community of Rustington.

Special thanks and appreciation were also conveyed to Ferring Nurseries, for the continued outstanding service and dedication they provided for the village.

In concluding the afternoon, the Vice-Chairman of the council, Councillor Jamie Bennett, said that he was extremely impressed by the continuing hard work and impressive achievements of the local groups, organisations and individuals for the benefit of the community. He was particularly delighted that some of these efforts were being recognised by way of the awards presented, at this most enjoyable social event, that is fully established in the council's calendar.