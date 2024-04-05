Rustington Parish Council grant aid programme now open for applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All submissions will be considered at the Meeting of the Finance and General Purposes Committee on 24 June 2024 with successful Applicants being notified shortly after this date.

As part of the Council’s assistance to outside Groups and Organisations, Grants are made annually to local Clubs and Charitable Organisations.

Grants are primarily given as a pump priming exercise, to enable things to happen and to demonstrate the Council's support to those groups and organisations doing good work in the community.

Rustington Street Fayre is financially supported via Parish Council Grant Aid

Good examples of this are the Council’s financial assistance to the Littlehampton District Lions Club, organisers of the popular Community Street Fayre, and to the Citizens’ Advice Outreach Service in Rustington.

In order for the Parish Council to be able to easily and objectively assess applications, a new one stop Application Form has been created alongside a revised set of criteria.

Full details of the Criteria including Grant Aid's Terms and Conditions and the new Application Form can all be downloaded, for ease of completion, via the Parish Council website: www.rustingtonpc.org

Please note that only Applications submitted using the official Grant Aid form will be considered for funding.