Rustington Parish Council grant aid programme now open for applications

Applications for the 2024/25 Grant Aid Programme, are now invited with a final submission date of 1 June 2024.
By Rosie CostanContributor
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:18 BST
All submissions will be considered at the Meeting of the Finance and General Purposes Committee on 24 June 2024 with successful Applicants being notified shortly after this date.

As part of the Council’s assistance to outside Groups and Organisations, Grants are made annually to local Clubs and Charitable Organisations.

Grants are primarily given as a pump priming exercise, to enable things to happen and to demonstrate the Council's support to those groups and organisations doing good work in the community.

Rustington Street Fayre is financially supported via Parish Council Grant AidRustington Street Fayre is financially supported via Parish Council Grant Aid
Good examples of this are the Council’s financial assistance to the Littlehampton District Lions Club, organisers of the popular Community Street Fayre, and to the Citizens’ Advice Outreach Service in Rustington.

In order for the Parish Council to be able to easily and objectively assess applications, a new one stop Application Form has been created alongside a revised set of criteria.

Full details of the Criteria including Grant Aid's Terms and Conditions and the new Application Form can all be downloaded, for ease of completion, via the Parish Council website: www.rustingtonpc.org

Please note that only Applications submitted using the official Grant Aid form will be considered for funding.

To submit your completed application and associated documents please either email: [email protected] or post to: Rustington Parish Council, 34 Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, West Sussex BN16 3HB

