Rustington village shop window competition winners announced
The annual competition organised by the Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce has been declared a huge success and many of the Village's shops and businesses rose to the challenge to showcase their Christmassy creative talents.
The three judges: Councillor Mrs Alison Cooper, Chairman of Arun District Council, Councillor Jamie Bennett, Chairman of Rustington Parish Council and Mrs Christine Broomfield of the Chamber of Trade had the difficult task of picking a winner and stated that the standard of this year's entrants had been extremely high.
The theme for this year's competition was red and gold which resulted in some wonderfully artistic interpretations.
After much deliberation the winner was declared as Flowers of Rustington in Ash Lane with the Runner-Up being Collins Carpets and Flooring based in Woodlands Avenue.
The trophies were presented by Chairman of the Parish Council, Councillor Jamie Bennett.
Don't forget to #shoprustington to enjoy the window displays in person and explore the range of national and independent retailers on offer in the Village.