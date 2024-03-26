Rustington's Annual Assembly of the Parish - guest speaker from Sussex Police announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Meeting gives all Rustington Residents an opportunity to discuss local matters, and "meet" their Parish, District and County Councillors in person.

Before the formal business, there will be a Presentation by Police Sergeant Daniel West, of Sussex Police, who will provide background on the work of the Arun Neighbourhood Policing Team, with particular emphasis on criminal activity in Rustington, as well as National Police Plans and Policies. The Parish Council is very grateful to Sussex Police for accepting its invitation to speak and it is hoped that the community will take this opportunity to come along and find out more about the Police's work across the Arun District.

Light refreshments will be served at the end of the Meeting giving an informal opportunity to chat with local representatives.

The Agenda for the Rustington Annual Parish Meeting includes a presentation from Sussex Police

If you have never attended an Annual Assembly of the Parish Meeting before here are few FAQ's to help give more of an insight into its purpose and procedures:

Is the Annual Parish Meeting the same as a Council meeting?No. Although a Parish meeting is convened, chaired and minuted by the Parish Council, it is not a Parish Council meeting but a meeting of registered electors (including those councillors who are registered electors).

What is the purpose of the Annual Parish Meeting? The purpose is to enable the registered electors to discuss Parish affairs and to pass resolutions thereon. This meeting is also an opportunity for the Parish Council (and higher tiers of local government) and community group leaders to explain their activities over the last year.

Who can attend the meeting?Anyone may attend but only registered electors in the parish may speak and vote.

Will I be able to ask questions and make resolutions?Yes, any registered elector may ask questions of the Council. These will usually be answered by the Chairman or a Member of the Council if present. An elector may also make suggestions and comment on local issues and propose resolutions.

Who will chair the meeting?The Chairman of the Parish Council shall chair the meeting if present. In his absence the Vice Chairman shall preside if present. If neither can attend, then the meeting will elect a chairman from those electors present.

Will Parish Councillors be there?Councillors can attend as members of the public (electors) and have no special role. They will speak if requested, but the purpose of the meeting is to enable the ordinary electors to have their say. Electors have the opportunity to raise questions and make comments if they wish.

Will notes be taken of the meeting?Yes, a written record of the meeting could be taken and kept in a minute book as well as published on the Parish Council website. The rules on the signature and admissibility of minutes are the same as those for Parish Council meetings and approved at the next meeting of the Parish.

How long will the meeting last?As long as it needs to be and within reason. It really depends on those present and the number of questions and the discussion that is raised.