Rustington Parish Council, once again, hosted a feast of seasonal music and merriment at its annual Community Carol Concert, on 16 December.

Entry was free, as were the refreshments for those attending. Everyone received a programme, which contained a lucky number for the Grand Draw, which saw in excess of 90 donated prizes being given to members of the audience.

The Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre, was ‘buzzing with Festive cheer’, for this, well attended, Community Event.

The audience was treated to harmonious singing from both the Sussex West County Guide Choir, Rustington Community choir and Leaders Allowed!!!

The many Volunteer Performers who gave their time so freely to entertain the Community

The Littlehampton Concert Band not only accompanied the Christmas Carols, but also performed its own enchanting selection of festive music to the delight of everyone present.

The Chairman of the Parish Council, Councillor Jamie Bennett, said that he was absolutely delighted and honoured to be able to welcome everyone to the Concert.

Councillor Andy Cooper, as he had in previous years, assumed the role of Compere for the evening.

The Retiring Collection and Charity Auction raised an amazing £819.00, which will be donated to the Chairman’s chosen Charity, Cancerwise.

All of the donors of prizes for the Lucky Programme Draw and items for the Charity Auction, which included an outdoor patio heater, DAB radio, artisan cupcakes and various Floral Planters, had been most generously donated by ADR Fastlec, Ansell Lighting (Karl Wilkinson), Arun Business Supplies, Barkers Electrical of Rustington,

Briggs Electrical, Brighton i360, City Electrical Factors (CEF), Clipper Street Barbers, Collins Carpets & Flooring, Country Life Pet Supplies, Ferring Nurseries

Fishers Farm, Freedom Leisure - The Wave, Graham Butt Estate Agents, H & R Electrical, Harbour Park, KEW Electrical, Out of Bounds, Pik-a-Pak (Supplier of Igenix and Statesman Products), Sigma Plumbing, South Coast Coffee Co. Ltd, Tesco and Waterstones.

