Rye Community Primary School pupils meet Her Majesty the Queen
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Her Majesty The Queen graced the picturesque town of Rye with her presence, the anticipation and excitement among the pupils were palpable. Accompanied by school staff and local officials, the pupils eagerly awaited the arrival of the royal guest, who was visiting the area to partake in the literary festivities that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of East Sussex.
As the Queen arrived at the Church of St Mary, the pealing of bells echoed across the town, joyously welcoming her. Waving Union Flags, pupils were delighted as the Queen went along the line of people, greeting members of the public. Two Rye Community Primary School pupils, Maggie in Year 2 and Abel in Reception, were lucky enough to shake her hand as she made her way through the crowds. Pupils noted their surprise that The Queen was not wearing a crown, yet their enthusiasm remained undiminished throughout the day.
The Charleston festival is a celebration of art, bringing together writers, actors and individuals from across the creative sectors, to engage with art and ideas. Other guests of honour have included actress Helena Bonham Carter and author Nick Hornby.
Kelly Martin , Headteacher at Rye Community Primary School, said: “It was a tremendous honour for Rye Community Primary School to be chosen to greet Her Majesty The Queen as she arrived at The Parish Church of St Mary. The day was an unforgettable experience for our pupils, who were amazed to be part of the experience. It was a lovely day for our community here in Rye and to play such a special part in it was a privilege.”