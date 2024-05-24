Rye Community Primary School pupils meet Her Majesty the Queen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils and staff from Rye Community Primary School were recently honoured to meet Her Majesty The Queen during her visit to Rye as part of the Charleston Festival, to celebrate literacy in East Sussex.

As Her Majesty The Queen graced the picturesque town of Rye with her presence, the anticipation and excitement among the pupils were palpable. Accompanied by school staff and local officials, the pupils eagerly awaited the arrival of the royal guest, who was visiting the area to partake in the literary festivities that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of East Sussex.

As the Queen arrived at the Church of St Mary, the pealing of bells echoed across the town, joyously welcoming her. Waving Union Flags, pupils were delighted as the Queen went along the line of people, greeting members of the public. Two Rye Community Primary School pupils, Maggie in Year 2 and Abel in Reception, were lucky enough to shake her hand as she made her way through the crowds. Pupils noted their surprise that The Queen was not wearing a crown, yet their enthusiasm remained undiminished throughout the day.

The Charleston festival is a celebration of art, bringing together writers, actors and individuals from across the creative sectors, to engage with art and ideas. Other guests of honour have included actress Helena Bonham Carter and author Nick Hornby.

