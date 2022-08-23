Sailors trapped on beach before Selsey Coastguard rescue

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sesley Coastguard was called to reports of vessel having run aground at Medmerry Beach at 6.15am on Sunday (August 21).

Two people had faced difficulties the night before when their boat got washed up on the beach.

They they decided to sleep on the beach, hoping for safer waters in the morning.

Selsey Coatsguard Rescue Team helping bring the vessel out to deeper water

Choppy waves saw the two casualties struggling in the water while their boat was tossed around.

Sesley Coastguard towed the vessel out to sea and escorted the pair into deeper waters.

In a social media statement, a spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Team paged to reports of a vessel aground at Medmerry Beach.

"The vessel got into difficulties the previous evening where they got washed up on the beach; the casualties decided to sleep on the beach overnight and retry refloating in the morning - hoping for calmer seas.

"The casualties tried to refloat the vessel, however got into more difficulties and were unable to get off the beach safely.

"On arrival two casualties were in the water with the vessel being thrown around by the breaking waves.

"We requested the launch of Selsey Inshore Lifeboat and once the ILB was on scene they were able to safely tow the vessel out to deeper waters and then escorted them for a while before returning to station and the vessel returning to Littlehampton.