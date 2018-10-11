Sainsbury’s worker boosts charity donations by £7.8k

A supermarket worker is overwhelmed by the support from her customers who helped her raise thousands for a hospice.

Carol Langridge, checkout assistant at Sainsbury’s in Haywards Heath, took part in the St Peter & St James Hospice Star Walk for the fourth time this September, raising over £7,000 for the local charity.

By collecting sponsorship at her checkout, an initiative supported by Sainsbury’s, Mrs Langridge and her customers were able to raise £7,846.

Mrs Langridge said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support I received from my customers.

“I wasn’t sure whether I would take part in this year’s event but people kept coming to my checkout and offering to sponsor me. I would like to thank everyone who made a donation, and helped me raise £7,846.

“I know a lot of my customers have a close link to the hospice which really is a lovely place. The staff that work there took great care of my friend Joe and always took the time to make sure I was OK, you have to be one heck of a nurse to do their job.’

Wendy Agate, community fundraising manager at St Peter & St James Hospice, said: “The money Carol raised by taking part in this year’s Star Walk will fund a whole day of hospice care. It’s lovely to see how everyone has come together and we’d like to thank everyone who sponsored Carol.’

To find out more about St Peter & St James Hospice please visit www.stpjhospice.org