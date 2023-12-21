Sales manager embraces new challenge following promotion at Bellway

A sales professional with a passion for customer care is embracing the next chapter of his career after being promoted to sales manager for Bellway South London.

Ian Trindall has spent his whole career in customer-facing roles, with 17 years in the new homes industry.

He joined Bellway in 2014 as a sales advisor. Two years ago, he was promoted to senior sales advisor with Bellway North London, which is based in Ruislip.

Ian Trindall, Sales Manager for Bellway South London, pictured in the divisional office in Redhill

Ian thrived on the responsibility and was encouraged to take the next step in his career when an opportunity arose with the South London division, which is based in Redhill.

Ian, who worked for Tesco before moving into the property industry, said: “My mum was working for a housebuilding company and encouraged me to apply for a position as a sales advisor as I was outgoing and enjoyed dealing with customers at the supermarket.

“I loved the job from day one as it played to my people skills, allowing me to fully engage with the customers and to really get to know them, and to know how to help them.

“I soon found out that there is no better feeling than handing the keys over to customers who have beaming smiles on their faces as they move into the home of their dreams. It is truly a magic moment.”

Ian, 40, who lives in Staines, will now be responsible for the sales operations at three developments in Surrey, West Sussex and South West London.

He said: “I am delighted to have been given this promotion, which exemplifies the supportive and progressive culture that exists at Bellway.

“I had spoken to my sales director at Bellway North London and told him I was keen to progress within the company. He notified me of an opportunity at Bellway South London. I went through the application process and was pleased to find out I had been chosen as the successful candidate.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Bellway North London for all their support over the years – especially Sales Director Greg Allsop for helping me find the role and progress within the company – and everyone at South London for the warm welcome.”

Ian is currently managing sales at Indigo Park in Chichester and at Admiral Park in Tongham. He will also be overseeing Cavendish Grove in Raynes Park when it launches in the summer of 2024.

He added: “This is a fabulous opportunity for me to show what I can do. My colleagues throughout the business have helped me to adapt to the new role. My aim is to be the best manager I can and to bring success by supporting and assisting my teams.”

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Ian has built up a wealth of experience and knowledge during his 17 years in the housebuilding industry. He has proved himself to be a great communicator and we are confident that he will be an inspiring and motivational leader in his new role.

“Ian’s promotion is a great example of how Bellway nurtures and develops talent from within the company, something which sits right at the heart of our commitment to be an Employer of Choice.”