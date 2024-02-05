Same Sky raises more than £5,500 for Burning The Clocks event, and boasts record crowds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burning the Clocks, an annual winter solstice celebration in Brighton, has been a cherished tradition for years, bringing together locals and visitors alike to mark the end of the year with a spectacular parade and bonfire. The latest event on 21 December 2023 had over 2,000 parade participants and an estimated 31,000 attendees. Over 12 local bands and choirs also joined the parade making it arguably the loudest parade on record. This year’s parade also boasted some of Brighton’s most cherished community groups, including Hummingbird Project, Sikhs of Sussex, and Brighton Anti Racism Community Organisation, celebrating their creativity with incredible lanterns.

"Sincere and deepest thanks to everyone who contributed to Burning the Clocks this year. Your generosity and passion are truly appreciated," said Rob Batson, Executive Producer at Same Sky.

“With plans for 2024 already fermenting, we are now seeking sponsorships for the event from businesses that want to be a bigger part of this Brightonian tradition. Unfortunately, the money raised does not cover the cost of putting on this much-loved event, but we remain hopeful that with the continued support of our community, local businesses, and the Arts Council, Burning the Clocks 2024 will be another welcome celebration next winter," Rob added.

The crowdfunder was made possible thanks to local artist Graham Carter who created another collection of limited edition A2 giclee prints for Burning the Clocks, and whose work is still available to buy on Same Sky’s website. Support was also made available from Arts Council England and the Chalk Cliff Trust.