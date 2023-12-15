Santa Says “Thank You”
Santa has asked Billingshurst & District Lions to say “Thank You” to everyone who helped make his Christmas visits around Billingshurst, Slinfold, Loxwood, Barns Green Wisborough Green and Rudgwick another resounding success. Thank you to the families who came to say, “Hello” and for all the welcome donations which have again been put towards providing over 90 Christmas Hampers requested this year.
Billingshurst Lions would like to give special thanks to:-
- Station Garage in Broadbridge Heath, for the generous loan of a specially decorated Skoda Kodiaq to carry Santa’s “Flying Bedstead”.
- PD Motors in Billingshurst, for the loan of batteries powering the twinkling lights and Santa’s music.
- D G Clifton & Son, Cabinet Makers,for kindly storing Santa’s “Flying Bedstead” out of season at their Wharf Farm Workshop and Showroom, Wisborough Green.
- itrackdirect for providing the “Track Santa” GPS device to follow Santa’s progress each night by downloading an appropriate App.
- Sussex Marketing for creating the Lions Website with detailed information on all the Clubs activities including publication of the Carols timetable.
- Finally, Thanks to all the Volunteer Elves who again braved the elements in helping collect the charitable donations kindly offered as Santa toured the various villages. Your help is welcome and greatly appreciated
Peter Coleman, President of Billingshurst Lions, says ‘It’s always a delight to tour Billingshurst and the surrounding villages at this time of year especially, as we have heard many people say, “Christmas doesn’t begin - till the Lions Santa’s been down our way!”. So grateful thanks to everyone who makes it all possible’.
Follow Billingshurst Lions on Facebook and on the Website