Santa Says “Thank You”

Santa has asked Billingshurst & District Lions to say “Thank You” to everyone who helped make his Christmas visits around Billingshurst, Slinfold, Loxwood, Barns Green Wisborough Green and Rudgwick another resounding success. Thank you to the families who came to say, “Hello” and for all the welcome donations which have again been put towards providing over 90 Christmas Hampers requested this year.