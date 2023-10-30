'Santa's Workshop': A Magical, Free Christmas Experience for Carers & their Children

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer to the care sector, Pollard's Promises, the charitable initiative by Quality Care Group (QCG), is excited to invite carers and their families to a FREE magical workshop experience at 'Santa's Workshop.' This special event promises an enchanting afternoon or early evening filled with festive activities and joyous celebrations.

'Santa's Workshop' is more than just an event; it's an experience designed to infuse the festive season with warmth, joy, and a sense of community for those in the care sector. This year's festivities will unfold on Friday, 8th December, offering an incredible opportunity for little ones to meet Santa in person, while the adults can unwind and savour the holiday spirit with a delightful glass of fizz.

Why 'Santa's Workshop' Matters:

This annual event holds significant importance as it serves as a heartwarming reminder that the festive season is for everyone, including those who devote their lives to caring for others and their families. It is another example of how Pollard’s Promises care for care, on top of providing wishes all year round to carers, care recipients and care teams.

Poster

Highlights include.

Gifts from Santa: Children attending the workshop will have the joy of receiving a special gift from Santa himself, fostering a sense of wonder and excitement.

Festive Activities: Engage in various activities such as cookie decorating and card making to not only celebrate, but also promote creativity and bonding among families.

Parental Relaxation: While the little ones immerse themselves in the magical atmosphere, adults can enjoy a glass of fizz, providing a well-deserved moment of relaxation and creating a perfect balance of joy for the entire family.

An elf with Mrs Claus

Spaces are Limited - Book Today!

Due to the popularity of the initial event last Christmas and the limited space available, we encourage attendees to secure their spots promptly. To ensure your place at 'Santa's Workshop,' please visit the Santa's Workshop Booking Page.

About Pollard's Promises:

