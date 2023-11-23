Save energy and bring down your bills: free home energy check-ups available in Hastings and Rother

In the wake of Ofgem's recent announcement of yet another impending energy price hike set to hit households this January, Energise Sussex Coast stepping up to offer a helping hand to residents in Hastings and Rother.

We are pleased to announce a new initiative aimed at providing free home energy check-ups and practical measures to make homes warmer, more energy-efficient and ensure everyone is getting the support they are entitled to.

Kate Meakin is the Energy Advice Service Manager she says: “As the winter chill sets in, our Energy Advisors are ready to visit residents' homes, offering expert advice to ensure they are well-prepared for the colder months ahead. The free home visits include a comprehensive check-up of the property, installation of energy-saving measures, and personalised guidance on optimising heating systems.”

Key features of the free home visit include draught proofing, ensuring heating systems are working efficiently and economically, assessing insulation and accessing for funding for this (available for tenants with landlords consent).

Additionally, Energise Sussex Coast is committed to assisting residents in sorting out any energy bill-related issues. If your boiler or white goods are malfunctioning, our team may be able to provide support for repairs or replacements

Eligibility for the free home visit is based on a household income under £31,000 or receipt of means-tested benefits or disability benefits by someone in the household. However, Energise Sussex Coast encourages anyone in East Sussex in need of energy advice to reach out, as our general energy advice service is open to all

To book your free home visit, contact Kate at [email protected] or call/text 01424 390062. As this is a new service, we aim to accommodate visits before Christmas, providing timely assistance to residents.

This initiative is made possible through funding from the Local Energy Advice Partnership, known as LEAP.