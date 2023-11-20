Save West of Ifield protest to Government

On Thursday 16th November 2023 a delegation from local campaign group Save West of Ifield (SWOI) took to the streets of London to draw attention to Homes England's plan to build 3,000 new houses to the West of Crawley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition of over 5,500 signatures against the plans has been delivered to the offices of Homes England and the Deprtment for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

As well as letters to the Secretary of State - Michael Gove - and Homes England's CEO - Peter Denton, pointing out the flaws in the Government's methods for calculating housing need, Homes England's behaviours towards Horsham and Crawley residents and concerns about the impacts of the proposed development West of Ifield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter and the petition can be found on the Save West of Ifield website: https://www.savewestofifield.co.uk .

SWOI delegation at Parliament

The delegation also visited the Houses of Parliament but Jeremy Quin MP was not available. Fenella Maitland-Smith, chair of the campaign group said: "It's time to make our concerns heard at a national level.

"Our campaign is not just about the West of ifield, it's also about Government policy to concentrate the majority of house-building into expensive areas, and onto greenfield sites, to benefit developers.

"They may claim to have switched to 'brownfield first' but really it mean brownfield as well as greenfield. And it's the wrong type of housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No-one is getting the social housing so desperately needed. Until the government changes the way that local housing targets are calculated we will continue to get the wrong houses in the wrong places."