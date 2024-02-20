Save West of Ifield (SWOI) public meeting
The meeting focused on the key impacts the development, which includes proposals for 3000 houses, a multi-carriageway road, industrial units, an 80-bedroom hotel and a traveller site, on green field land on the borders of Crawley. Save West of Ifield volunteers also provided guidance on the process for making an objection.
Cathy Durrant, for Save West of Ifield said: "It was fantastic to see so many people at last night's meeting. This is the second such guidance session we have held and in total we have seen over 170 people.
"Many were shocked at the scale of the proposals, which would include the destruction of Ifield Golf course, devastate local wildlife and put an enormous strain on Crawley's infrastructure - not to mention the traffic chaos that would result in Crawley's residential roads and the village centres of Rusper and Charlwood becoming rat runs.
"It is hugely disappointing HDC have not taken feedback from affected parties into account as part of their decision making process."
Details of how to respond to the consultation, which ends on March 1, can be found on the Save West of Ifield website. https://www.savewestofifield.co.uk