Saxon Magic. A story through time.

Saxon Magic was launched on World Book Day in Bexhill Museum. Set in a Sussex primary school Year 5 pupils reenact the great Battle of Hastings. Two Saxon soldiers meet, one from the school and one in the real battle. Escaping the bloody end of the battle they help save a very important Saxon. Together they challenge the past! Could history have got it wrong?

Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry with author Pat Strickson at Bexhill Museum launch

Time is no barrier to dreams.

Two Saxon boy soldiers become unlikely friends. One is fighting alongside his father protecting King Harold in 1066. The other is in a school re-enactment. Together at the horrific conclusion of the Battle of Hastings, 21st century technology saves them. The noblest Saxon rewards them. He has also escaped Duke William and his Norman knights.

A coin is dug up near the school. A gift is tested and reveals many secrets. These are only the beginning of the treasures uncovered and all the evidence needed that history has come alive.

Illustrator Mark Bergin demonstrating his sketching for history lover Alex who attended the book launch

The book is suitable for children 8+, parents, teachers and those who enjoy a good tale.

Pat taught in East Sussex, 1066 country, for over 40 years. She was a primary school teacher, a Special Needs teacher and dyslexia specialist before becoming Deputy Headteacher at Hellingly Primary School near Hailsham. She then became Headteacher in three local Bexhill schools. She studied at Brighton University to obtain her MA in Education.

She is fascinated by the history of the Saxons and Normans and the great Battle of Hastings near where she lives. She has worked with excellent teachers helping support learning for many local children and their families.

Saxon Magic celebrates local history. She hopes it will inspire the next generation of writers searching for treasures of the past.

Saxon Magic Cover

Mark Bergin lives locally and has illustrated over two hundred books teaching children how to draw.

John Dowling, retired Bexhill Journalist said, ‘Mark Bergin’s illustrations perfectly compliment your story.’

John also wrote . ‘A cracking good read!’

Saxon Magic is published by Brown Dog Books.