Saxon Magic. A story through time.

Time is no barrier to dreams.
Two Saxon boy soldiers become unlikely friends. One is fighting alongside his father protecting King Harold in 1066. The other is in a school re-enactment. Together at the horrific conclusion of the Battle of Hastings, 21st century technology saves them. The noblest Saxon rewards them. He has also escaped Duke William and his Norman knights.
A coin is dug up near the school. A gift is tested and reveals many secrets. These are only the beginning of the treasures uncovered and all the evidence needed that history has come alive.
The book is suitable for children 8+, parents, teachers and those who enjoy a good tale.
Pat taught in East Sussex, 1066 country, for over 40 years. She was a primary school teacher, a Special Needs teacher and dyslexia specialist before becoming Deputy Headteacher at Hellingly Primary School near Hailsham. She then became Headteacher in three local Bexhill schools. She studied at Brighton University to obtain her MA in Education.
She is fascinated by the history of the Saxons and Normans and the great Battle of Hastings near where she lives. She has worked with excellent teachers helping support learning for many local children and their families.
Saxon Magic celebrates local history. She hopes it will inspire the next generation of writers searching for treasures of the past.
Mark Bergin lives locally and has illustrated over two hundred books teaching children how to draw.
John Dowling, retired Bexhill Journalist said, ‘Mark Bergin’s illustrations perfectly compliment your story.’
John also wrote . ‘A cracking good read!’
Saxon Magic is published by Brown Dog Books.
The next book event will be at the Hub at Hellingly where the story began. 2-4pm Saturday 25th March and at the De La Warr Pavilion on April 8th 12-3pm. Saxon Magic is also on sale on Amazon in paperback and kindle with Pat’s first book also a local story,award winning ‘Time Stood Still in a Muddy Hole’ about local resident Captain John Hannaford, one of the last Bomb Disposal Officers of WW11 .