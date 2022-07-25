Saxophone and laptop stolen from car in Brighton

The theft happened sometime between 11pm on Saturday (July 23) and 11.30am on Sunday (July 24) while the vehicle was parked on High Street. The victim returned to the car to find the rear windscreen shattered and valuable items taken from inside.

Among the items stolen are an HP computer that will be locked with the initials ‘DMM’, ear monitors stickered with ‘Call me Malcolm’ on each side and a Yamaha YTS280 Tenor saxophone in a green bag, with a sticker on the side of the box saying ‘Gorilla’.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing. Due to the distinctive nature of the items taken, investigating officers are also asking the public and particularly pawnbrokers to keep an eye out for the items in case they are offered for sale in the area.

