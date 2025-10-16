Scaramella Singers premiere new music at Westbourne concert

The Scaramella Singers from Wales head to Westbourne for a concert at St John the Baptist Church, P010 8UL on Saturday, October 25 at 7.30pm.

They will offer a programme including Rheinberger's Mass in E Flat and also premiere a piece by Gareth Davies entitled The Hippocratic Oath, under musical director Ben Richards and with guest organist Mark Dancer. Tickets from Westbourne Village Stores. Tickets £20 include a glass of red or white wine. The concert comes through John Peter Howells Artistic Promotions

Gareth said: “I have known Peter Howells for a long time. We ran the same choir together in Swansea a long time ago.

“Last year the Scaramella Singers went on a twinning visit to Brittany and we presented my Dona Nobis Pacem with the combined choirs and it seemed very appropriate to use the text. We had these two very similar communities but geographically very different, and I stuck the recording on Facebook afterwards. Peter picked up on it and with his enthusiasm he said what about coming to Westbourne to do this. The conversation then limped along for a bit, with us thinking it was a good idea but what about the practicalities and we had just come back from Brittany. But Peter said what about coming to Westbourne, and the thing just snowballed. The next thing we knew we had a programme ready which we've already mostly done and we are now coming.

“It is a mixed choir and it is a very friendly choir. There are approaching 16 of us but like all choirs not everyone is there every time but for this concert in Westbourne I would think we would be pushing into the teens with maybe 13 or 14 of us. It's a really friendly choir. I would not travel an hour and three quarters once a fortnight on a Monday if it wasn't to group of friends that really get on well.

“And they are quite a lively musical bunch as well. There is quite a range. There are a lot of individuals that bring a lot of individual skills which is the definition of a choir but really it is about teamwork. I always say that a choir should not be a collection of soloists. Soloists are very fine musicians but they don't have the ensemble skills that choristers have in the same way that choristers are often not very good soloists. But with this choir we've got a really good collection of people and really nice mix of skills.

“And they have helped me as a composer. I've got into choral writing in the last eight years or so and that has taken me on a bit of a learning curve. But the choir have really helped me with that learning curve. They're very enthusiastic and they are also very forgiving when in the past I wrote things which perhaps were a little bit immature. I'm still on the pathway and I'm still learning and I know I've got a lot to learn but I would say that I'm writing now things that are much more user-friendly for the choir.”

Westbourne will see the premiere of Gareth's The Hippocratic Oath: “The text is very dear to me. I have been a dentist and I recited it as part of my graduation. I recited it twice, once in Welsh and once in English. It's a text that is very important to me. I thought I had better get it out of my system never thinking that it would be performed. It is ten minutes long and a very wordy text, but I had the idea of using a verse and chorus format where the verse is a chunk of the text which is then rewarded with the beautiful music of the chorus.”