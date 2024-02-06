Schedule finalised for town's first 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Project organisers, including some town councillors and The White Hart pub will be hosting a special family-friendly event with festival vibes on Saturday 22nd June from noon to midnight, featuring a variety of live entertainment from music acts including indie pop girl band Supersaurus and soft rock/upbeat blues group Moss, drag act Fonda Cox (kindly sponsored by Stevens & Carter estate agents, magic show by Ian Hannaford and children's entertainer Awesome Alfie, as well as a Pride-themed bingo, grand raffle draw, information stalls and much more.

The Town Council is supporting the event by part-funding the project. Entry is free and there will also be activities for children on the day, including face-painting. Children are invited to attend the event from the start at midday until 7pm.

The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham and, as well as the free entertainment, representatives from various agencies will also be attending, available to speak with and offering information and advice for the Hailsham and surrounding area LGBT+ community, their family, and friends.

Stand Proud in Hailsham

More details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks as further plans are made, however an itinerary of entertainment and activities has been confirmed:

Midday-12.30pm | Event opening and music by DJ Greg

12.30pm -2.30pm | Live music from Supersaurus

2.30pm -3pm | Pride Bingo by Sam

3pm-5pm | Chldren's entertainment from Awesome Alfie

3-6pm | Magic show by Ian Hannaford

6-7pm | Pride Quiz with Sam

7pm | Raffle Draw and music by DJ Greg

8pm-9pm | Live music from Moss

9pm-10pm | Performance by Fonda Cox

10pm-11pm | Live music by Moss

11pm-midnight | Music by DJ Greg

"I am delighted to be part of the Stand Proud In Hailsham event this summer," said event co-organiser and town councillor Mary Laxton. "I'd encourage people from Hailsham and beyond to mark the date in their diary and go along to the Stand Proud in Hailsham event to celebrate diversity and stand in solidarity with our LGBT+ community and enjoy the various food, drinks, activities and entertainment available on the day!"

Cllr Laxton added: "By hosting events such as this, we are all underlining our commitment to being an inclusive town and we hope to see lots of people joining in with all the fun as we all come together to celebrate Pride and equality."

Co-organiser Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "I'm thrilled to be part of the working group planning the event, celebrating the vibrant diversity of Hailsham and surrounding areas. Pride Month this year will be a time to celebrate how far we've all come whilst acknowledging that there still remains some work in terms of achieving equality and inclusivity in Hailsham."