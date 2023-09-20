Scheme to help people with disabilities enjoy Airbourne hailed a huge success

A scheme introduced this year to help young people with disabilities access and enjoy Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow has been hailed a huge success.

Disability campaigners worked alongside Eastbourne Borough Council’s Events Team to make sure all needs and special requirements were met for young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, known as PMLD.

A diagnosis of a profound and multiple learning disability (PMLD) is used when someone has more than one disability, with the most significant being a learning disability. Many people diagnosed with PMLD will also have a sensory or physical disability, complex health needs, or mental health difficulties.

Together Matters at Eastbourne Airshow

A specific viewing area was set aside throughout the four-day airshow with beds, sunshades and marshals to help those who needed special assistance.

Chelsea Spence in conjunction with Together Matters said the project had helped put Eastbourne on the map as an accessible destination, and helped some young people visit Airbourne for the first time.

She said, “All four days were a roaring success in terms of our viewing area and early access. The feedback has been brilliant from young people and families.

“On one of the days of the airshow, a young person who is not able to sit in their wheelchair for long periods of time was able to bring a bed with them and watch the airshow comfortably in our viewing space. It really was quite a moment to see when the Red Arrows flew above them.

Together Matters at Eastbourne Airshow

“I really feel we have made a huge difference to the young people and their families lives that day and the others, giving them an opportunity to access something they thought not possible. It was something so small but it made all the difference. Everyone who attended either had never accessed the event before or not for many years due to crowds and inaccessibility so this again was a triumph as it proved that with the right facilities available we can make events accessible for all.

“I would also like to thank those who volunteered their time to marshal the area as without them we couldn't have done it. I feel extremely proud of us all for what we have done this year and it is something that all these young people and families will not forget.

“As a team we have all worked so well together to make it happen. I hope that we can work together again in the future to make this and other events in the town accessible for all.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “I am delighted this was such a success and particularly pleased as it enabled some people and their families to attend the airshow for the very first time. Our thanks go to Chelsea and the team of volunteers for their extensive support in helping to make this happen at Airbourne 2023.”