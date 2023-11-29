Scheme will continue to help Chichester District residents on low incomes pay their council tax

A scheme which supports low-income residents across Chichester District to pay their council tax has been renewed.

The Council Tax Reduction Scheme for 2024 – 2025 was agreed at the Full Council meeting on Tuesday 28 November 2023.

Councillor David Betts, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council, said: “As a council we felt that it was extremely important to keep a stable level of support for those people who receive the discount. As a result, this year’s scheme will continue as last year, with some small changes to make it a smoother process for claimants.

“Unfortunately, there is still a lot of uncertainty as a result of the cost of living crisis, and there is a possibility that more people may need help with their council tax in future. What I would really like to stress is that if you or someone you know is struggling to meet the cost of your Council Tax then I would really urge you to get in contact with us and consider making an application for a reduction as it will make a huge difference to your household finances.”

Council Tax Reduction is a means tested benefit and does not take into account an individual’s outgoings. If a resident has claimed other benefits such as Universal Credit it is important for them to make an application for this support directly to Chichester District Council, as this will ensure that they do not miss out on support that they may be entitled to. People can find out more at www.chichester.gov.uk/myaccount

In addition, the council runs a discretionary council tax reduction scheme which runs alongside the main scheme.

Cllr Betts adds: “If people are struggling as a result of the cost of living crisis then the council’s dedicated Supporting You Team could help, they can be contacted by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 534860. People can also fill in a referral form at www.chichester.gov.uk/supportingyouteam

“These specialist, trained advisors work alongside services across the council to help people access a wide range of assistance including financial help to pay bills, help with housing, and health and wellbeing support. Again, if you think that you might need help then I would strongly encourage you to get in contact with the team.”