School Christmas artwork competition winners announced at Woodgate

On Thursday December 15, Thakeham welcomed parents, pupils and teachers from Woodgate Primary School to its Woodgate development in Pease Pottage to announce the winners of its festive-themed art competition. Thakeham launched the artwork competition in November using the seasonal theme of ‘design your own Christmas tree’.

The prize winners at Woodgate's Art Competition in Pease Pottage.

All five year groups from the school were invited to submit their designs and after careful consideration by Thakeham’s judges, who reviewed dozens of entries from the pupils and children living at Woodgate, five students scooped a prize on the day. Pippa Bugby from Thakeham handed out the prizes at Woodgate’s new Sales Pavilion which opened earlier this year.

The winners were Alfie, Lincoln, Isabella, Reet and Anna. All winners took home a certificate and a voucher to buy art supplies.

Pippa Bugby, Development Marketing and Product Director at Thakeham, comments: “Thakeham is very proud to be a part of this flourishing local community here at Woodgate and we really enjoyed organising this year’s art competition with Woodgate Primary School. We’ve seen some excellent artwork, as well as plenty of glitter, and it has been a pleasure to welcome more new faces to the Sales Pavilion and to host the prizegiving ceremony.”

Woodgate is a new community within easy reach of the extensive amenities in Crawley (three miles) and historic Horsham (seven miles). Woodgate Primary School opened last September, delivered by Thakeham, and future amenities will include a community hub and café, together with a community-managed village shop.

