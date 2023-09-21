School hails local supermarket as best thing since sliced bread!

BREAKING
An Arundel primary school has thanked a local supermarket for supporting their upcoming celebration of harvest.Arundel Church of England Primary School has thanked Morrisons, Littlehampton, for its generous donation of a wheatsheaf loaf to contribute to their Harvest Festival.
By Hannah ClubbContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
The community spirited gesture has been gratefully received by students, staff and parents. The Harvest Festival holds special significance for the school, as it is a time for reflection, gratitude and giving back to the local community.

Sue Bingham, Communications Lead at Arundel Church of England Primary School expressed her thanks to Alison Whitburn, the Morrisons Community Champion. Mrs Whitburn supports this, and many other local schools throughout the year with donations and support.

Sue said: "We are deeply appreciative of Alison Whitburn and Morrisons for their unwavering support of our school and community. Their generous donation of bread for our Harvest Festival exemplifies the spirit of unity and generosity that makes our community stronger."

School children with Alison Whitburn and the harvest loavesSchool children with Alison Whitburn and the harvest loaves
School children with Alison Whitburn and the harvest loaves

The Harvest Festival at Arundel Church of England Primary School is a time for students to learn about the importance of giving and sharing with those less fortunate. The bread provided by Morrisons will be used to create a harvest-themed display and will reinforce the values of compassion and community involvement among the students.

Parents have been invited to join their children at school to celebrate on October 5, so will be able to see not only the baked wheatsheaf, but also a bread tortoise, hedgehog and, representing sea life, a baked octopus! The school will use the event to collect for local charities.

